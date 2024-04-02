Doha, Qatar: As part of its efforts to develop roads and infrastructure to serve citizens’ plots and residential lands in various areas of the country, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced completion of the main works of the first package of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in Semaisma West, which falls within the area located East of Al Khor Road, bordered to the East by Semaisma West Street and to the South by Semaisma Road.

Engr. Essa Sultan Al Hillabi, a project engineer in the Northern Areas Projects Department in the Roads Projects Department at Ashghal, said the project serves 539 plots in citizens’ subdivisions in West Semaisma, where infrastructure services, roads and internal streets were provided to enhance traffic flow and provide connectivity with public facilities that will be established in the area, such as schools, mosques, commercial complexes, and youth centres.

He added that a 21.7 km-long road network has been developed, with traffic safety elements provided, such as street lighting systems and poles, directional signs and road markings. Pedestrian and cycle paths with a length of 17.5 km have also been built.

Engr. Al Hillabi said the works completed within the project included the installation of sewage network lines with a length of 19.5km, the construction of a surface and groundwater drainage network with a length of 36km, and a treated water network with a length of 12.5km, in addition to 18km of potable water lines, and extending new drainage pipes and connecting them to the sewage network. This is in addition to implementing a stormwater storage lagoon for emergency purposes with a capacity of 263,000 cubic metres, with the aim of reducing water accumulation during the rainy season.

Some remaining works are being completed at the project site, which include cable connection work to electricity substations. These works are scheduled to be completed by June this year.

It is worth noting that local materials and manufacturers were used in most of the project work, as local Qatari sources were relied upon, including, but not limited to, lighting poles and lamps, drainage pipes, pre-cast manholes, electrical cables, directional signs, and interlocks. This comes as part of Ashghal’s support for local manufacturers and the “Taheel” initiative launched in 2017.

