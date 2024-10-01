The Cebu City Council is urging the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) to enhance its facilities to better accommodate senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the port area.

This initiative stems from a resolution by Councilor Pastor 'Jun' Alcover, which was approved during the council's regular session on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Councilor Alcover's resolution was motivated by a letter received on September 11, 2024, from former Dipolog City Mayor Edelburgo L. Cheng, who highlighted the difficulties faced by disembarking passengers from Mindanao, Visayas, and Luzon at the Port of Cebu.

Cheng requested the council's assistance in allowing taxicabs inside the Cebu Port Area to facilitate the convenience of all passengers, particularly senior citizens, PWDs, and pregnant women.

'it is apt for this August Body to request the Cebu Port Authority CPA) to accede and expand its current measures for Senior Citizens, and PWDs,'reads a portion of Alcover's resolution.

In response, the council approved a request to CPA General Manager Francisco Comendador III to implement several measures to better accommodate these groups.

The proposed measures include establishing dedicated lanes for senior citizens and PWDs in the CPA Passenger Terminal, ensuring accessibility for wheelchairs and other mobility aids; creating a taxi lane for seniors and PWDs, strategically located near the CPA vicinity; and setting up a Senior Citizens and PWDs Assistance Desk.

Additionally, on September 20, 2024, the Cebu City Council urged the CPA to ensure accessible public transportation within the port area.

The council also called on relevant agencies to inspect and address illegal practices by public transport drivers, prompted by a privilege speech from Councilor Rey Gealon.

Gealon, the city's traffic czar, emphasized the concerns raised by Cheng regarding the lack of accessible public transportation at the city ports.

'Mayor Cheng lamented the inconvenience endured by elderly and vulnerable travelers like persons with disabilities, pregnant women and children, who disembark at the ports and have to walk a considerable distance outside the port facilities in order to avail of public transport,' said Gealon.

