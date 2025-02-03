Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s main gateway to world trade, Hamad Port began 2025 on a stronger note with prospects appearing brighter for the country as the port witnessed a robust 20 percent surge in handling of container volumes in January this year compared to the same period last year.

QTerminals, a terminal operating company of Hamad Port stated on its X platform yesterday, Hamad Port handled 124,320 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers in January 2025 whereas in the same month last year the container volume stood at 102,875 showing a surge of 20 percent.

Around 155 vessels docked at the port in January 2025 showing a jump of 12 percent on year-on-year basis. Hamad Port, the largest eco-friendly project in the region and internationally recognised as one of the largest green ports in the world alone handled 12,823 units of RORO (vehicles) in the review peiord registering a rise of 112 percent compared to January 2024.

Meanwhile the bulk, break bulk and livestock heads handled in January this year stood at 30,000 F/T (freight tonnes), 88,338 F/T and 700 units respectively. The total RORO totaled 216,295 F/T.

Hamad Port keeps moving forward firmly towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the Middle East and the region. It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Hamad Port received 151 vessels in December 2024, while the containers, bulk, breakbulk and RORO handled stood at 121,365 TEUs, 14,633 F/T, 35,139 F/T and 16,681 units respectively.

With its expanding network and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Hamad Port ensures the smooth flow of goods and transshipment across its various terminals. It also ensures swift and secure handling of cargo, saving time and effort. Catering to both domestic and international clientele, the port delivers exceptional services, thereby substantially improving business environments, fostering growth opportunities, and bolstering Qatar’s position in the global market.

QTerminals handles over 232,000 metric tonnes of barley at Hamad Port annually, playing a vital role in supporting Qatar’s food and feed sectors. This critical import ensures a steady supply of essential ingredients, contributing to the nation’s food security.

The first edition of the Seatrade Maritime Qatar Conference and Exhibition will be held from February 4-5, 2025

The first-of-its-kind event in Qatar aims to enable the country’s ports and logistics sector to keep pace with growth and benefit from global expertise in these fields.

