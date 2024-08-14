Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is bringing in its seventh domestic route from Clark by mounting daily flights to Tagbilaran, Bohol, marking another expansion in Central Luzon.

Cebu Pacific said it would start connecting Clark and Tagbilaran on Oct. 21, offering passengers from the north of Luzon a convenient jump-off to Bohol.

The addition of Tagbilaran flights means Cebu Pacific would operate seven domestic routes from Clark by October.

Earlier, Cebu Pacific said it is resuming Clark services to Davao, General Santos City, Iloilo and Puerto Princesa in October as it seeks to broaden its network to reach more passengers from Northern Luzon.

Cebu Pacific currently operates flights from Clark to Caticlan and Cebu. The airline also offers flights to Bangkok, Hong Kong, Narita and Singapore from Clark International Airport, making it the largest carrier in the gateway.

Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Alexander Lao said Tagbilaran was selected as the next destination from Clark because of its tourism potential.

'We are thrilled to launch our direct flights between Clark and Tagbilaran, [as] Bohol is known for its natural beauty, cultural heritage and unique wildlife,' Lao said.

'This new route also supports our commitment to provide every Juan with more opportunities to explore and discover the Philippines, one island at a time,' he added.

To market the Clark-Tagbilaran route, Cebu Pacific is holding a seat sale until Aug. 15, selling base fares of as low as P1 per way.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

