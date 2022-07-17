Muscat - Sohar Port and Freezone has partnered with Arkan Sohar Logistics to develop a port-based Container Freight Station (CFS) and logistics complex that will occupy 26,000 m2.

Through this agreement, Arkan Sohar Logistics will offer bonded and non-bonded facilities, ambient and covered storage, as well as temperature-controlled, dry, chilled and frozen storage facilities.

These facilities will also provide value-added services such as cross stuffing for import, re-export and transhipment cargo, lashing, crating, staging, labelling, repacking, kitting, and order processing. An Oman-based company, Arkan Sohar Logistics has become one of the fastest-growing logistics service providers in the region with a total investment of approximately OMR 2.7 million.

The CFS will allow importers and exporters using Sohar Port to securely store goods and products for consolidation and expedited shipping. Arkan Sohar Logistics’ CFS services have become a landmark success for the company, offering state-of-the-art customs-bonded areas for cargo, a racked warehouse facility and custom-built dock levellers to facilitate easy access to trailers for safe and efficient loading and unloading.

Omar bin Mahmood Al Mahrizi, CEO of Sohar Freezone, DCEO Sohar Port said, “As we continue to expand and position Oman as a world-class logistics hub, it is important that we consolidate and de-consolidate shipments coming into Sohar by offering CFS services within the port and close to the container terminal. This will speed up the clearance and processing functions to move goods and products to their next destination efficiently. Arkan Sohar Logistics have a well-earned strong reputation as an excellent and dependable service partner and we are looking forward to welcoming them to Sohar.”

Ali Al Muttawa, CEO of Arkan Sohar Logistics, said, “Our experience in operating CFS, and warehousing facilities for frozen commodities will benefit Sohar Port’s clients and ensure they can meet the needs of a growing consumer market by handling goods safely and securely and providing end-to-end logistics solutions. Our facilities can be customised to suit their requirements, and by maintaining shipping containers, we are able to increase cost efficiency and keep businesses moving without delays caused by damaged goods, during processing or transportation. Sohar Port and Freezone is one of the fastest-growing industrial and logistics hubs in the region and our presence here aims to add significant value to Oman’s supply chain capabilities and shipping lines choosing Sohar, positioning Oman as a global leader in the logistics sector.”

Sohar Port and Freezone offers a wealth of attractive incentives designed to make doing business easier and more efficient, including 100 per cent foreign ownership, attractive local labour requirements, 0 per cent import or export duties and 0 per cent income tax.

In addition, Sohar Port operates a Customs clearing service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and a bonded transport corridor which allows goods to travel between Port and Freezone within 14 minutes, with on-site One-Stop-Shop service available to assist with the acquisition of all necessary registration, licenses and visas.

