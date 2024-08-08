Muscat: A total of 135,028 new driving licenses were issued in 2023, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

These included 72,899 licenses to expatriates and 62,129 to Omanis.

Figures reveal that 9,788 expatriate females and 29,936 expatriate males got licenses during the same period.

Overall, 462,482 licenses were issued (including 327,455 renewals) in 2023 and of these 354,829 were issued to males and 107,653 to females.

The majority of licenses were issued in Muscat (143,008), followed by Al Batinah North (58,364), Al Dhakilyah (40,445), and Dhofar (38,610).

It may be noted that 70,494 licenses were issued via ROP's online portal.

A total of 1,667,393 vehicles were registered in 2023 compared to 1,606,376 in 2022.

