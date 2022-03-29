Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) announced on Monday that it has started the implementation of the Liwa dual carriageway project in the Governorate of North Batinah.

The road, stretching to 5.5km and 8.9m in breadth in each direction, will increase the efficiency of the existing road from a single road to two lanes.

The project also includes construction of two new roundabouts along with the development of the existing roundabouts connecting the two roads and the entry and exit lanes, as well as the service roads on both sides of the dual carriageway, which will result in smooth commute for passenger and commercial traffic.

The ministry stated that the dual carriageway will be constructed according to the standard specifications approved in the Roads Design Manual, which assures provision of all traffic safety requirements such as concrete and metal barriers and warning sign boards.

The work on the road project linking Liwa Roundabout on Batinah Road with Batinah Expressway has begun.

