Muscat – SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, has announced the addition of Mumbai and Bengaluru to its list of destinations in India, bringing the total number of its global destinations to 33.

The announcement was made at the airline’s headquarters on Tuesday.

Starting from September 2, SalamAir will operate flights to Mumbai four times a week. Twice a week flights to Bengaluru will commence on September 6. Introductory one-way fares start at RO19 for Mumbai and RO33 for Bengaluru under the ‘Light Fare’ scheme, which includes a 7kg hand luggage allowance.

Passengers have the option to customise their travel with additional services such as meals, extra baggage, and travel insurance.

This expansion is part of SalamAir’s strategy to offer consistently low fares and provide more travel options. The Light Fare model allows customers to manage their travel budget by paying only for the services they need, ensuring significant savings while exploring new destinations.

“The Indian subcontinent is a key region for us, and we are committed to strengthening our connections and providing affordable travel options,” said Adrian Hamilton-Manns, CEO of SalamAir.

“We are proud of our expansion to Mumbai and Bengaluru, alongside recently launched routes to Delhi, Chennai, Islamabad, and Lahore. This growth aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and supports our strategic goals.”

Hamilton-Manns also mentioned that in support of the khareef season, SalamAir has enhanced connectivity to Suhar, Fujairah, Baghdad and Bahrain, resulting in a 9% increase in capacity to Salalah compared to the same period in 2023. The airline currently operates 13 planes, with plans to add two more next year and increase flight frequencies.

With the new additions, SalamAir now serves eight destinations in India, which include Delhi, Calicut, Chennai, Lucknow, Jaipur and Hyderabad.

In July, the airline saw a 24% increase in operational capacity compared to June. The expansion has led to a 14% increase in operations in India and a 29% increase in Pakistan compared to previous periods.

SalamAir also introduced new seasonal destinations, connecting Suhar, Fujairah, Baghdad, and Bahrain to Salalah, and operates direct flights to Baku, Almaty, Tirana and Trabzon.

