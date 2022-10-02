Muscat: Salalah Port is planning to attract very large container ships and raise its handling capabilities, after the company's board of directors approved the conclusion of an agreement to lease 10 cranes that would allow the port to deal with this type of container ships, which can accommodate more than 14,500 containers.

The company said in a disclosure on the website of the Muscat Stock Exchange that the lease agreement will be signed with “ABM Terminal BV” after obtaining the approval of the shareholders on this proposal, which will be discussed at a meeting of the ordinary general assembly of the company during the coming period. M Terminal BV is a shareholder in Salalah Port Services Company and owns 30 per cent of the company's total capital of OMR 17.9 million.

The Board of Directors of Salalah Port Services Company approved an investment of no more than 66 million US dollars to establish the necessary infrastructure for the delivery and installation of equipment.

The plan of Salalah Port to attract large container ships includes the conclusion of an agreement with Maersk AS to commit to providing container capacity at the Port of Salalah according to the terms that will be presented to shareholders for approval during the ordinary general meeting.

Salalah Port Services said that a commitment agreement was proposed to provide capacity to support the development The container terminal will serve very large container ships and will be conditional on the completion of development work.

