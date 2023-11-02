Muscat: The Board of Directors of Oman and Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the railway network linking the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), held a meeting in Muscat.

The board has reviewed the advancements that support the continued development of the project, which will see the construction of an efficient railway network that links Sohar Port with the UAE National Railway Network, in line with global standards.

Among the achievements highlighted were the innovative engineering solutions employed to tackle diverse terrains along the route, which led to a 25 percent reduction in tunnel works and a 50 percent reduction in bridge construction. The project boasts several 2.5-kilometer-long tunnels and bridges reaching a height of 34m. Specialised hydrological solutions were also incorporated to address diverse weather conditions along the network.

The board also reviewed the progress of different tenders for all project packages, encompassing civil works, systems, locomotives, and trailers.

The meeting highlighted the active involvement of local companies and their cooperation with prominent global companies specialised in these fields, as well as the significance of driving local added value across all aspects of the project.

In addition, the board recognised the advancements in tender processes for different project segments and commended the strong partnerships established, both domestically and globally. The importance of localisation in stimulating economic contributions was accentuated, alongside the efficient coordination between parties in the UAE and Oman, as demonstrated by the rapid issuance of permits and certificates.

The board also discussed the company's collaborative strategies with various firms in the UAE and Oman to establish integrated logistics solutions. These initiatives aim to interlink the railway network with ports, maritime and land shipping, and logistics services, including warehousing and distribution, to cater to the evolving demands of customers.

The meeting concluded with a discussion of plans required for the integration of logistics solutions, linking train networks, ports, freight, and services to meet customer needs. The board emphasised the project's role in enhancing commercial activity and social cohesion by linking economic, industrial, commercial, and residential areas through a railway network, as part of the joint efforts by both parties in various aspects of economic and social development.

The meeting was attended by HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etihad Rail, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oman and Etihad Rail Company, and Eng. Said Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and members of the Board.

