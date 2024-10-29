Muscat: In 2022, O Taxi introduced O Female, a pioneering taxi service exclusively for female drivers, marking a new chapter in Oman’s transportation industry.

Since its launch, O Female has rapidly gained popularity, particularly in Muscat, which has the largest fleet, followed by Sohar and Salalah.

This service is not only a convenient and safe transport option for female passengers but has also become a significant opportunity for Omani women to enter the workforce and gain financial independence.

O Female has been a game changer for many Omani women, offering them a stable income and flexible working hours.

For women who might not have had the chance to pursue higher education, this initiative provides a valuable employment avenue.

Whether they want to continue their studies, support their families, or contribute to their household income, driving for O Female offers a reliable way to achieve these goals. The flexibility of the job also allows many women to take on a second source of income, balancing it with other commitments.

The drivers, all Omani women, meet weekly at O Female’s tastefully designed office in Ghala, where they discuss work-related matters and receive guidance from a supportive team of Omani female leaders.

This fosters a strong sense of community and ensures that any challenges are addressed swiftly. Najeeba, a young driver, shares her experience: “I love my job as an O Taxi driver because it provides me with a minimum salary of OMR200, and with commission from trips, I can earn up to OMR500 a month. The flexible timings make it convenient, and I feel safe while working.”

Another driver, 28-year-old Aida, left her job at a leading bank to join O Female.

“I decided to switch jobs because of the flexibility O Female offers and it is also very safe. I now have a job that is just as financially rewarding as my previous one, but with much more satisfaction and freedom.”

The service even attracts highly qualified professionals. A young medical doctor works part-time as an O Female driver in the evenings, demonstrating the service’s broad appeal and the flexibility it offers to Omani women from various professional backgrounds.

At the heart of O Female’s success is the strong leadership provided by Omani women who regularly check in with drivers to ensure they are supported in their roles.

The CEO of O Taxi, Harith Al Maqbali, an engineer with a background in Petroleum Development Oman, has spearheaded the company’s growth since its inception in 2014.

His vision for O Taxi’s reliability and prompt service has been carried forward with O Female, offering not only transportation but also empowerment for Omani women.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

