Nissan Egypt is planning to invest in a power plant, aiming to achieve self-sufficiency in 2025, the firm’s Managing Director Mohamed Abdel Samad said.

This is part of the company’s investment plan for the coming period which includes investing in a new car model to be rolled out in the local market and exported abroad.

This is in addition to investing in the infrastructure and sewage treatment sectors.

The announcement came during a meeting between the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib and a delegation from the company.

On August 18th, Abdel Samad revealed that the company is planning to strengthen its presence in the local market by investing around $55.9 million until 2026 across various activity.

