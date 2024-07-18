AKWA Ibom State-owned airline, Ibom Air, has expanded its fleet as it took delivery of brand new A220-300 aircraft few months after the first airplane of the same brand was delivered to the company.

The airline described the acquisition of the new aircraft as a strategic move to boost its capacity and meet growing demand for its product.

In October 2021, Ibom Air put in a firm order for 10 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, the first of which was delivered in November 2023.

However, with demand for the airline’s product outpacing the delivery schedule of the order, the airline decided to purchase the A220 from Carlyle Aviation, a world-renowned aircraft lessor and global player in the industry.

The delivery event, which was held at Maastricht Airport in the Netherlands, was attended by the shareholder, Pastor Umo Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah and Honourable Effiong Etim Johnson, Chief Whip, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, among others.

Also in attendance were Ibom Air’s executive team, led by the Accountable Manager and CEO, Mfon Udom; the Executive Director and COO, Mr George Uriesi and other Ibom Air management team members.

The addition of the aircraft will bring Ibom Air’s fleet of A220s to 11, after the delivery of the outstanding nine units.

The new purchase was financed by both Fidelity and Union Banks, with Fidelity as the majority partner. Ibom Air is delighted to have Nigerian financial institutions supporting its growth.

