The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has announced that it will undertake several strategic road projects this year.

To tap the tourism potential of Wilayat of Sur in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, the Secretariat General of the Tender Board has awarded a contract worth over OMR4 million for the design and construction of a road linking Wadi Bani Jaber from the centre of the Wilayat of Sur.

