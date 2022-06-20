Bahrain's newly-appointed Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed bin Thamer Al-Kaabi today met his predecessor Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed during the handover ceremony.

Minister Al-Kaabi commended his predecessor’s dedicated efforts during his tenure, hailing the quality projects implemented to develop the transportation and telecommunications sector in order to benefit the nation and the citizens, as well as achieve the strategic goals of such a vital sector, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

He affirmed his keenness to build on the previous achievements of the sector, pledging to continue teamwork in order to better serve the kingdom’s comprehensive development march, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Kamal bin Ahmed congratulated Mohammed bin Thamer on the precious royal trust.

He also extended thanks and appreciation to all the affiliates of the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry for the tremendous efforts they had exerted throughout his tenure, wishing Minister Al-Kaabi every success in carrying out the tasks entrusted to him.

