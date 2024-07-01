Dubai has announced a Metro station area development plan that aims to more than double the Metro stations to 140 by 2040 and develop areas around Metro stations, to enhance economic opportunities, interconnect public transport modes, and improve sustainable transport efficiency.

The plan will expand the Metro from the current 64 stations over 84 sq km to 96 stations over 140 sq km by 2030. By 2040, the plan aims to cover 140 stations over 228 sq km, said a Wam news agency report.

This strategic development plan reflects Dubai's commitment to enhancing public transport, sustainability, and community well-being, setting a progressive blueprint for the city's future growth.

Incentives for Developers

The plan, approved at a meeting of the Executive Council of Dubai on Sunday, offers incentives for developers to utilise plots around Metro stations, supporting the '20-minute city' concept. These incentives aim to provide additional services, increase Metro ridership, and boost sustainability and quality of life in Dubai.

The meeting was chaired by HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Key Objectives

* Public Transport Utilization: Increase public transport share to 45%.

* Carbon Emissions Reduction: Reduce carbon emissions to 16 tonnes per capita.

* Public Spaces Improvement: Enhance public spaces to encourage walking and increase shaded areas.

* Population Growth: Boost populations around Metro stations.

* Diverse Spaces: Enhance residential, commercial, office, and service spaces around Metro stations.

* Economic Growth: Attract users and increase economic activities.

