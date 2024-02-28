Muscat: Mwasalat has launched its first land trip from Muscat to Sharjah, passing through the Wilayat of Shinas, North Al Batinah Governorate.

Mwasalat, one of the Asyad Group companies, launched its first land trips via an intercity bus service from the Muscat Governorate to the Emirate of Sharjah in the sisterly United Arab Emirates, with a 203-kilometre route (Muscat - Sharjah) passing through the Wilayat of Shinas, with two trips daily - initially - back and forth.

The bus started from a transportation station in Azaiba, Muscat Governorate.

Mwasalat explained that the trips will be experimental during the first week from the start of the service’s launch, and this route will enhance integration with other transportation routes in the Sultanate of Oman, which provides access to several destinations in both countries, in line with Mwasalat’s ambitious goals to become a regional transport operator by applying world-class standards.

Mwasalat indicated that the bus route passes through several stopping points, the most important of which are: Mwasalat bus station in Azaiba - Muscat International Airport - Burj Al Sahwa bus station - Maabilah bus station - Mwasalat bus station in Sohar - Mwasalat ferry terminal in Shinas - Kalba bus stop - Fujairah - Sharjah Industrial Area 4 - Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.

It is worth noting that the operation of this line comes as an extension of the passenger transport agreement that Mwasalat signed with the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority to operate passenger transport trips via buses on a daily basis between the Governorate of Muscat and the Emirate of Sharjah, back and forth, which aims to expand the international bus transport network between the Sultanate of Oman and the sisterly United Arab Emirates . Also to enhance tourism movement between the two brotherly countries, and provide the greatest possible amount of comfort, time and transportation options for travellers.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).