RIYADH — Negotiations on the implementation of the land bridge initiative linking Riyadh and Jeddah have reached advanced stages, the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) has revealed.



Speaking to Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper, NIDLP's CEO Sulaiman Al-Mazrou stated that negotiations with international companies that will carry out the project were advancing.



He pointed out that work on the land bridge would begin once details in the agreement were clarified and negotiations completed.



NIDLP also seeks, with the relevant authorities, to connect industrial cities with Saudi ports via railway.



The CEO indicated that the first phase of linking industrial cities to ports will include the second industrial city in Dammam and the industrial city in Sudair.



Al-Mazrou noted that the NIDLP aims to develop logistics services in the Kingdom by linking eastern, western and northern Saudi Arabia with Riyadh.



As for the 59 logistics centers affiliated with the master plan for logistics centers announced in August 2023 by thCrown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman with the aim of making Saudi Arabia a global logistical hub, Al-Mazrou said NIDLP worked with relevant government agencies to complete 21 centers so far.



He added that work is now underway with regional authorities and the private sector to establish 38 other logistics centers, with the aim of completing them by 2030.



Al-Mazrou indicated to Al-Eqtisadiah that there is an intention to increase the number of special economic zones by working with the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA).



Each special zone has its own specificity and serves the development of a specific sector, he said.

