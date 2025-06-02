Muscat: An Oman Air flight bound for Bangkok in Thailand, was turned around due to a technical glitch and landed in Muscat, the airline confirmed on Saturday.

In a statement, the airline said, "Oman Air flight WY815, flying from Muscat to Bangkok on 31 May 2025, experienced a technical issue shortly after take-off and in accordance with safety and operational protocols, had to return to Muscat International Airport."

The aircraft landed safely at Muscat without incident according to the airline. "Our guests were disembarked and taken back to the terminal. All guests were accommodated on a replacement flight shortly after. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. As always, the safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority."

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

