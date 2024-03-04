PHOTO
DUBAI: Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), has issued a new decision appointing Nasser Al Neyadi as the new CEO of the PCFC.
