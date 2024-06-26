Bahrain - Nass Contracting Company, a unit of Bahrain-based industrial conglomerate Nass Corporation, has announced that its joint venture with Nassir Hazza Al Subaie for Contracting has secured the order for the Busaiteen Link Package 3 Project.

The Nass-Nassir Hazza JV sealed the contract valued at BD37.23 million ($98 million) with the Bahrain Ministry of Works.

The scope of work includes Busaiteen link package 3: roads for Muharraq Ring Road Phase-Two (from junction 1 to junction 4).

As per the Bahrain Tender Board notification, Nass Contracting JV emerged winner with beating three other firms.

These included local contracting groups Haji Hassan (which had quoted BD42 million) and Almoayyed Contracting as well as Al Ghanim International, one of Kuwait’s top engineering, procurement and construction contracting companies (with BD49.3 million bid).

According to the Bahrain Tender Board, the government intends to augment the existing road network by developing new road corridors to support the rapidly expanding economy of the kingdom. The proposed corridors include the Busaiteen Link.

As per the deal, the Nass-Nassir Hazza JV will be constructing a 8.3-km-long dual four lane main highway, a 2.4km of associated dual carriageway, three storm surface water lifting stations and also provide adjustment to airport runway approach lights in addition to all associated works

This comes close on the heels of similar activity with regard to its Package 4.

TradeArabia had early this month reported that leading regional project developers and construction majors had submitted bids for the Busaiteen Link Package 4 project.

Those in the race are Bahraini heavyweights - Almoayyed Contracting, Haji Hassan Group and Cebarco as well as Saudi-based Al Rashid Trading and Contracting and Al Yamama Company for Trading and Contracting and Six Construct, a subsidiary of top Belgian construction company Besix.

The project scope includes development of Busaiteen Link (Junctions 4 to Junction 5), Signature Bridge and related approach ramps, loop road bridge connecting the new Busaiteen Link to Phase One of the existing North Manama Causeway.

