Muscat: The public transport company, Mwasalat, will start its Sharjah operations on February 27.

The bus will operate via Shinas with fares starting from RO10 (one-way) and RO29 (return)

The baggage allowance will be 7kg (hand carry) and 23 kg (check-in).

Timings From Muscat

The first bus will start at 6.30 am from Azaiba Bus station to reach Al Jubail bus station in Sharjah at 3.40 pm.

The second bus will start at 4 pm from Azaiba to reach Al Jubail bus station in Sharjah at 1.10 am.

Timings From Sharjah

The first bus will start at 6.30 am from Al Jubail bus station to reach Azaiba Bus station at 2.30 pm.

The second bus will start at 4 pm from Al Jubail bus station to reach Azaiba Bus station at 11.50 pm.

The Omani National Transport Company (Mwasalat), part of Asyad Group, recently signed an agreement with the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority to operate passenger transportation trips via buses daily between Muscat Governorate and the Emirate of Sharjah.

The agreement was signed by Badr bin Mohammed al Nadabi, CEO of Mwasalat, and Eng Yousef bin Khamis al Othmani, Chairman of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, in the presence of officials from both sides at the Authority’s headquarters in Sharjah

The new service aims to expand and strengthen the international bus transport network between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates, enhance tourism movement between the two brotherly countries, and provide the greatest possible amount of comfort, time, and transportation options for travelers.

Badr bin Mohammed al Nadabi, CEO of Mwasalat, said, “The signing of the agreement is the culmination of joint efforts to strengthen the international transport network between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates, as it will contribute to strengthening and enhancing cooperation in vital fields such as transport and tourism between the two brotherly countries.”

