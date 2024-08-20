Muscat: Public Transport Company, Mwasalat, said it plans to install Real Time Passenger Information Screens (RTPI) at selected bus stations and standalone bus stops.

It has floated a tender for the supply and installation of RTPI, including backend solutions with support and maintenance.

The last date for document distribution is August 28.

Tenders should be submitted online.

Currently, passenger can track the estimated arrival time of their buses via mobile applications.

The company has been working on improving its infrastructure and expanding its transport network to meet the increasing needs of passengers.

RTPI digital screens are powered by advanced technology and connected to a central system that receives real-time data from the bus, including information about locations, arrival times, and service disruptions.

The data is then processed and displayed on the digital screens at bus stops.

The screens can be designed to show a wide range of information, including bus arrival times, service alerts, weather updates, and even advertisements.



