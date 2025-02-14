Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an agreement with Elon Musk's The Boring Company to explore the development of the 'Dubai Loop' transport project.

This partnership was announced on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Thursday.

A 17 km-long underground transport system, Dubai Loop will feature 11 stations, and is designed to transport over 20,000 passengers per hour.

The Loop is thought to be similar to the Las Vegas Loop, which runs under the convention centre and allows driverless vehicles to transport people below-ground.

According to The Boring Company, the project will facilitate direct travel to the destination station with no stops in between. Travelling at speeds of up to 160 km per hour, the loop will be powered by electric vehicles.

Elon Musk had earlier confirmed plans to enter into a partnership with Dubai to develop the project, while speaking at the World Governments Summit, via video link, on Thursday.

He said the project would allow people to travel as if they were moving through a "wormhole" within Dubai, referring to the ability to move instantly between two points without long distances or traffic delays.

The UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama, who was hosting the conversation with Musk said: "The Loop project is going to cover Dubai's most densely populated areas for people to go from point to point the seamless manner. We hope to change people's lives."

During the discussion with Al Olama, Musk spoke about improving government efficiency, pointing out that the biggest challenge lies in reducing bureaucracy and enhancing the technology used within government institutions.

Musk also emphasised the advantages of tunnel systems over alternatives like flying cars, citing the practicality, safety, and efficiency of tunnels, which are protected from weather and noise, offering a smoother experience for passengers.

The futuristic transportation system will connect major hubs throughout Dubai, cutting travel time between key points in the emirate to just minutes, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

