Riyadh - The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of the Gulf Red Sea Corridor (GRC) shipping service, operated by Emirates Shipping Line, to Jeddah Islamic Port.

The new service aims to meet growing market demands and facilitate regional trade. By strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub, the service aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The GRC service will connect Jeddah Islamic Port to key regional ports, including Jebel Ali in the UAE, Aqaba in Jordan, and Sokhna in Egypt.

The service has a capacity of 2,550 TEUs.