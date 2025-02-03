The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of five new shipping services from Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk to Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, and Jubail Commercial Port.

This highlights Saudi Arabia's position as a key regional and international ports hub and boosting its global competitiveness.

The new shipping services link the three Saudi ports to Port Said in Egypt, Port of Tangier in Morocco, Port of Algeciras in Spain, Port of Aqaba in Jordan, Port of Jebel Ali in the UAE, Mundra and Pipavav ports in India, and Port of Salalah in Oman, with a combined capacity of 19,869 TEUs.

Jeddah Islamic Port has been selected as the center of the Gemini cooperation between Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk, reinforcing the role of Saudi ports as leading logistics hubs connecting three continents, enhancing cargo handling efficiency, boosting trade activity, and fostering economic growth.-TradeArabia News Service

