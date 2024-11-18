Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has introduced the new "EJBS" shipping service, owned by Emirates Shipping Line, at Jubail Commercial Port. This service connects Saudi Arabia with ports in the UAE and Kuwait.



This new service will help meet market demands, support the region's growing trade, and strengthen Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics hub and a crucial link between three continents, aligned with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.



The new shipping service connects Jubail Commercial Port with the ports of Jebel Ali in the UAE and Shuwaikh in Kuwait, with a capacity of 1,800 TEUs.



As a crucial port, Jubail Commercial Port plays a vital role in facilitating the export of domestic goods, including industrial products and petrochemicals from Jubail Industrial City, to international markets, thus enhancing Saudi Arabia's competitive position.