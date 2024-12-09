Logistics costs in Egypt are expected to generally fall by around 15% to 25% across some sectors, Abir Leheta, CEO of Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company (EGYtrans), stated.

During her speech at the sixth annual Hapi Conference, Leheta stated that logistic services represent between 30% and 35% of the total cost of the product.

She attributed the increase in product costs, affected by inflation, to logistics.

The CEO also noted that higher expenses might be driven by the inefficiency of some logistics practices or the poor organization of the transportation department.

She elaborated that more than 30% of vehicles return empty after delivering the product, which raises operating costs. This mainly affects goods, which contributes to the exacerbation of inflation due to the waste of valuable resources.

Leheta added that the situation can be enhanced through better organization and the deployment of advanced technology tools, which can boost efficiency, sustain operations, and reduce transportation costs.

EGYtrans is an Egypt-based company engaged in international sea, air, and land transportation services. The company offers a wide range of services such as import and export, general cargo handling, dry cargo handling, customs clearance, warehousing, packing, and specialized transportation.

