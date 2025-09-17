Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with the Ministry of Transportation (MoT) announced that companies operating in the field of shipping can now merge land, sea, and air shipping activities into a single commercial registery.

In a post on its X platform yesterday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry highlighted the benefits of allowing the integration of logistics activities into single commercial register and using a single warehouse for all these activities.

It stated that this aims to reduce costs, facilitate procedures, and support companies operating in the logistics sector.

Explaining the steps to add activities to the commercial register through the Single Window, it noted that this includes firstly, adding the activity to the existing commercial register, secondly obtaining the necessary licenses from the relevant authorities and thirdly submitting for the commercial license application.

The logistics sector in Qatar is rapidly expanding and poised for further growth driven by significant investments in infrastructure. The country has made great strides and achieved impressive growth in its logistics services sector and strengthened its position on the global map. It is at the forefront of global efforts to promote innovation and progress.

Qatar’s logistics and warehousing market have witnessed a robust growth over the years owing to the increasing globalisation and expanding retail.

The country has massively spent on infrastructure along with a strong performance of oil and gas sector. Improving infrastructure, use of modern technologies, increasing number of logistics and warehousing service providers have driven the overall revenues of the industry.

The Single Window helps investors through various stages of establishing companies, starting from the planning process, through the registration procedures, and ending with obtaining the required licenses and approvals via a single smart electronic interface.

It is performing a vital role in supporting investors establishing, and maintaining their business, throughout different phases, starting from planning to digitally acquiring the needed governmental approval, and registration using a single smart platform.

The platform features interactive interface that offers users a modern and friendly interface, allowing them to navigate various services at the push of a button. It also delivers a more streamlined customer experience that minimises time and effort to complete transactions.

A wide range of services can be navigated through a central, single dashboard giving investors access to an array of integrated services in one place, making it easy for users to track all their transactions.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

