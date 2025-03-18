Qatar - In a move that would help the logistics sector, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and the Ministry of Transport (MoT) have permitted the integration of the land, maritime and air freight activities in a single commercial registration.



"This initiative aims to simplify procedures, reduce costs and enhance the business environment for companies operating in the logistics sector," MoCI said in its social media handle X.



Furthermore, freight sector companies can now utilise one warehouse for all their shipping activities -- land, maritime or air, it said.



Detailing the steps involved for availing the integrated registration, the MoCI said there was a need to add the activity to the current commercial registration, obtain the required licences from the authorities concerned and then submit a request for the commercial licence.



Qatar has established itself as a global leader in logistics and supply chain due to its strategic location -- situated at the crossroads of Asia, Europe and Africa and has invested heavily in developing a robust infrastructure including modern ports, airports and road networks, according to Invest Qatar.



Additionally, Qatar's free zones and logistics parks, along with advancement in ICT (information, communication and technology), contribute to a robust and efficient logistics and supply chain network, making it a vital hub connecting major global markets.



Showcasing Doha's value proposition in the global logistics sector, Invest Qatar had said two-third of the world's population lives within eight hours of flight from the country and connects 2.5bn people and $8.5tn in combined GDP (gross domestic product) within 3,000km.



"The state’s significant investment in the (logistics) sector is reflected by the size of the transportation market valued at around $9.9bn," it said.



The Qatar freight and logistics market size is estimated at $10.14bn in 2025, and is expected to reach $13.49bn by 2030, showing a compound annual growth rate of 5.89% during 2025-30, according to Mordor Intelligence.



The MoCI had last year organised a round-table with several logistics firms as part of its efforts to reach out to the crucial sector and address the main challenges facing them.



In Qatar, logistics services play a vital role, extending beyond the transportation of goods from one point to another to include bolstering trade flows, supporting sustainable development goals, and driving economic diversification, Gulf Warehousing Company Group Managing Director Sheikh Abdullah bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani had said last year.



The Warehouse Management System (WMS) market in Qatar is witnessing significant growth, driven by the expansion of logistics and e-commerce sectors, according to 6Wresearch.

Santhosh V. Perumal