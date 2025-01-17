KUWAIT CITY - Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan announced on Thursday the commencement of extensive maintenance work on the Fourth Ring Road as part of new contracts aimed at enhancing the road network. She emphasized that the ministry remains committed to ongoing road maintenance projects across the country, ensuring adherence to international standards for quality and infrastructure development.

In a press statement regarding the start of the radical maintenance work, Dr. Al-Mashaan explained that the relevant teams had thoroughly inspected the area before initiating necessary repairs. Maintenance will begin in the most heavily affected sections of the road, gradually extending to other areas. The ministry’s teams will oversee and supervise the entire process to ensure efficient progress.

The road maintenance projects are part of the ministry’s broader strategic plan to improve Kuwait’s road network and provide a safe, sustainable environment for both citizens and residents. The initiative aligns with the country’s urban development goals and the increasing transportation needs of its population.

Dr. Al-Mashaan emphasized that the ministry is closely monitoring each stage of the project, from design to completion, while adhering to internationally approved quality standards and technical specifications. This approach ensures the achievement of the highest levels of performance and durability for the roads.

The minister also noted that her instructions to expedite the maintenance work were based on recommendations from His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The initiative is part of the government's commitment to maintaining and repairing the country’s infrastructure, recognizing that a solid infrastructure is a cornerstone of any national economic vision.

Dr. Al-Mishaan stressed the importance of coordination to address any outstanding issues related to the road maintenance work. She called on the executing companies to swiftly complete the work with the required quality and efficiency, following the approved technical specifications and timelines.

The minister concluded by highlighting that road maintenance is a top priority for Kuwait’s political leadership, praising the directives and support from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Their support for road maintenance projects plays a crucial role in the development of advanced infrastructure as part of the country’s New Kuwait 2035 vision.

In a related development, Engineer Abdullah Al-Naqi, supervisor of the First Ring Road and King Faisal Road project, explained that work at the intersection of the Fourth Ring Road and King Fahd Road involves inspecting the asphalt layers and determining the necessary treatments. In some areas, the dirt layer has been removed, and the paving layers have been completely replaced. Expansion joints and traffic planning will also be implemented.

Engineer Al-Naqi called on road users to remain patient and cooperate with the concerned authorities to ensure the timely completion of the maintenance work.

