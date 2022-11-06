Work is in full swing on the Kuwait International Airport project with its third package - involving the construction of a new control tower and runway as well as revamp and modernisation of a second runway - nearing 76% completion, reported Kuna, citing a top civil aviation official.

Significant headways have been made in execution of projects, mainly the third package project, for renovating Kuwait International Airport, said Saad Al Otaibi, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation.

The third package project includes four main components, the first of which is the construction of a new control tower, and equipping it with the latest navigation systems and the second component is the construction of a runway.

"Some 88% of work for building a new observation tower and installing state-of-art navigation equipment has been done, he stated.

Al Otaibi said the third component includes the reconstruction, modernization and development of the eastern runway, while the fourth is linked to infrastructure services for the southern region of the airport.

Work on the Kuwait airport has entered fast track with regard to the re-construction and restoration of the eastern runway and services infrastructure in the facility southern section, stated Al Otaibi in the interview to Kuna.

According to him, plans were afoot to appoint an international operator to upgrade the air aviation and train national cadres to run the vital facility.

"Tenders will be floated for selecting an international investor to operate T2 terminal," he said, noting the successful experience regarding T4 that was inaugurated in 2018.

The tenders will be also designed to draw investors for managing and operating cargo and the terminal for private aircraft, he added.

