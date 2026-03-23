Kuwait's General Administration of Customs said Sunday that it has activated an emergency plan since the first day of the Iranian attacks on Kuwait to ensure the continuity of supply chains and the smooth flow of goods across all customs ports.

In a media briefing, official spokesperson Raed Al-Mathkoor said the plan included restructuring customs pathways and rerouting air cargo shipments through land routes via Gulf Cooperation Council countries and neighboring Arab states, following the suspension of air traffic.

He noted that shipments originally destined for Kuwait by air are now transported by trucks through land crossings, with customs clearance procedures being completed at air cargo customs facilities to maximize the use of available personnel across sectors and government entities.

Al-Mathkoor noted that goods continue to arrive through land ports and are being cleared in accordance with established procedures, while maritime shipments that arrived prior to the escalation are also being processed to ensure the steady supply of local markets and the preservation of strategic reserves.

He stressed that customs authorities are closely monitoring daily developments in global and regional trade flows to ensure uninterrupted movement of goods and travelers through the country's ports.

Despite risks facing maritime ports, particularly southern ports, and challenges affecting airports, as well as ongoing efforts at land crossings, customs operations continue around the clock, except in cases requiring evacuation for safety reasons, he said.

The statement also revealed that between February 28 and March 21, customs clearance included approximately 417 tons of medical imports, 103,775 tons of food supplies, and 24,400 tons of fresh produce.

Al-Mathkoor affirmed that Kuwait Customs will continue its efforts to safeguard the nation's borders and ensure the steady provision of essential goods, in line with directives from the country's leadership.

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