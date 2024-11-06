KUWAIT CITY: The General Traffic Department has announced the temporary closure of the left lane in both directions on Jassem Al-Kharafi Road (Sixth Ring Road), spanning from the beginning of King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Road to King Faisal Expressway. This closure affects traffic moving from Al-Messilah towards Jahra, as well as from Jahra towards Messilah.

The closure is scheduled to begin on Tuesday evening, November 5, 2024, and will remain in place until further notice. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and expect possible delays in the area.

arabtimes