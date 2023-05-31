AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), the leading facilitator of global trade, logistics and industry, announced that its flagship deep-water port, Khalifa Port, has been ranked as the 3rd most efficient container port globally, in the recently published Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The 2022 ranking as the 3rd most efficient container port in the world is a result of the continued investment in the port’s infrastructure and focused efforts on enhancing operational efficiency, which continues to be a commercial differentiator, attracting three of the world’s largest container shipping lines as strategic partners, thereby greatly increasing the connectivity and attractiveness of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a hub for global trade.

Measured over the course of 2022, the ranking is based on the amount of time vessels spend in the port to complete cargo exchange, Khalifa Port was ranked 5th in the 2021 CPPI report.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “The further improvement in the CPPI efficiency ranking of Khalifa Port is a direct result of the persistent efforts of our teams involved in the day-to-day operations. Their dedication to operational excellence and safety along with the state-of-the-art infrastructure of Khalifa Port has earned us this increased ranking. Delivering the highest standards of service to our partners and customers remains our commitment. We strive to constantly remain at the forefront of technology deployment and innovation, allowing us to offer solutions to our customers which contribute to their overall experience with us and to the improved performance of their businesses.”

In the latest CPPI report, four of the 10 most efficient ports in the world are based in the Arab world with Port of Salalah in Oman, Hamad Port in Qatar and Port Said in Egypt all joining Khalifa Port at the top.