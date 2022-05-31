DUBAI - Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) and Dubai Trade, DP World’s leading trade and logistics hub and premier trade facilitation platform will showcase their dynamic capabilities at Seamless Middle East 2022 from May 31- June 1.

From design to distribution, the two companies offer the perfect environment for e-commerce businesses to thrive in the Middle East, with Dubai as their hub.

Over the years, Jafza has witnessed a rapid growth in its e-commerce cluster, owing to Dubai Trade’s robust infrastructure, including last-mile delivery logistics. Additionally, Dubai Trade’s technologically advanced solutions give e-commerce companies a competitive advantage over other players in the market. Through their participation in Seamless Middle East, the entities aim to capitalise on this success and help more companies take advantage of the technology, resources, and expertise to reach new geographies.

Jafza’s data infrastructure and the use of new technology are benefitting over 1,700 e-commerce companies, helping them stay ahead of the curve. The use of IoT, digital systems and automation and trade integration platforms has helped e-commerce companies simplify the logistics journey through optimal data retrieval. While also helping them connect with relevant government and private sector entities to amplify business.

Dubai Trade offers 24/7 access to over 700 digital trade and logistics e-services, allowing its customers a seamless trading experience. The platform integrates all business services into one digital platform. Some of them include Customs eClearance, ePermits, Port eClearance, ePayments, company licensing and Free Zone administrative services.

The portal enables Jafza to collaborate with government and private sector partners to adopt pioneering digital solutions. Some of their recent collaborations include partnerships with Dubai Customs and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce to provide paperless cross-border transactions in compliance with regulations.

Jafza provides businesses with a single customs-bonded area connected to Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port. The location has created the ideal environment for cross-border e-commerce. Companies operating in Jafza can optimise consolidation and order fulfilment services for the MENA region while enjoying unparalleled connectivity and efficiency in logistics.

DP World’s e-commerce products complement this growth. Some of the key offerings that have helped Jafza’s partners navigate e-commerce challenges include DUBUY.com, a global wholesale e-commerce platform launched as a major gateway for international trade.