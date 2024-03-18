Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of a number of strategic projects with unique designs that reflect the ambitions of the emirate of Abu Dhabi and include strategic traffic improvements, with a budget exceeding AED 3 billion.

These projects will contribute to achieving the vision and ambitions of the Integrated Transport Centre to improve traffic safety, enhance connectivity between regions of the Emirate and commercial areas, enhance traffic flow, reduce traffic congestion and provide new and innovative mobility solutions, that contribute to the ITC’s ability to maintain a sustainable integrated transport system that meets customers' aspirations.

Abdulrahman Ali, the Executive Director of the Planning and Strategic Affairs Sector at ITC said, "We are working within an ambitious plan to improve road infrastructure services and enhance traffic flow through several strategic projects that are distinct in their unique designs that reflect the aspirations of the emirate of Abu Dhabi by contributing to the quality of life of its citizens and residents."

Mid-Island Parkway

The largest and most elaborate of the projects is the 25 km Mid-island Parkway, consisting of a road that comprises four to five lanes which connects the mainland and island of Abu Dhabi through mid-islands.The road will provide entrances and exits to the islands, including Al Sammaliyyah, Umm Yifienah. Al Saadiyat, Al Reem island among others, with a capacity ranging from 8 to 10 thousand vehicles per hour in each direction.

As a result of the project’s magnitude, the operations have been divided into two phases; the first phase includes linking Al Saadiyat Island and Umm Yifienah Street, to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street and Al Reem Island, while the second phase connects Umm Yifeenah Iskand to Al Raha Beach as well as the E10 road, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street E20, and Madinat Zayed.

The project aims to provide service and connect development projects throughout the island of Abu Dhabi, reduce traffic congestion, and traffic volume on main roads that connect the island of Abu Dhabi to the mainland.

Musaffah Road Traffic Improvements Project (E30)

One of the most prominent projects announced by the ITC is for traffic improvements on the Musaffah Road (E30), which addresses a range of existing challenges, notably removing traffic junctions on the road in both directions, reducing traffic congestion on the existing upper four intersections on the E30 road, and some internal intersections inside the Musaffah area and Mohamed bin Zayed City, in addition to the construction of two new bridges to improve the connectivity between Mohamed bin Zayed City and Mussafah.

The project aims to increase the road's capacity and improve traffic flow, as well as improve safety, enhance connectivity with commercial areas through new bridges, and create improvements to the upper and inner intersections.

Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street Improvements (E20)

Among the ongoing projects is a project dedicated to creating traffic improvements on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street (E20), connecting the airport intersection and the Bridges Complex intersection, to improve flow between Khalifa City and Zayed City, and reducing traffic congestion at the entrances and exits of Khalifa City, by improving the existing intersection (IC3) and providing a new entrance to Khalifa City and Zayed City through a new intersection (IC5), in addition to boosting the road’s vehicle capacity by increasing the number of lanes from three to five.

New bridges on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (E22) and 79th Street in Mohamed bin Zayed City

ITC is also launching a project at the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road intersection with Mohamed bin Zayed Street, aimed at increasing traffic capacity from the south of E22 road towards Mohamed bin Zayed City on the 79th Street and north of E22 towards Abu Dhabi University, improving the road's vehicle capacity. ITC will also be working on adjusting the two intersections at Mazyad Mall and Capital Mall in addition to introducing new traffic junctions that will improve vehicle flow through entrances and exits to the area.