New Delhi: The Indian metro rail network is expected to surpass the US metro network in the next 3-4 years, according to Tokhan Sahu, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sahu stated, "In the coming 3-4 years, our metro network will surpass that of the US and become the second largest in the world in terms of length. China's metro network is extensive, given their population, area, and urban infrastructure, with a total length exceeding 8,000 kilometres."

India currently has 973 kilometres of operational metro lines across 23 cities. The government is working to enhance urban transport availability. Sahu also emphasised that, within the first 100 days of the current government, three major metro projects worth Rs 31,000 crore have been approved. These include Bengaluru Metro Phase-3, the Thane Internal Ring Road Metro Project, and the southern extension of the Pune Metro Rail Project.

"In 2014, our metro network spanned only 248 kilometres across 5 cities. Over the past decade, 750 kilometres of metro lines have been added, bringing the total to 973 kilometres in 23 cities," Sahu highlighted. With an additional 985 kilometres under construction, India now has the third-largest metro rail network globally, after China and the U.S. Indian metros currently serve over 10 million passengers daily.

Sahu also mentioned the submission of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Namo Bharat Metro Rail Project from the Government of Uttar Pradesh. Given the cost-intensive nature of such projects, various aspects are evaluated by the Central Government. The approval of these projects depends on feasibility and the availability of resources.

Sahu said that Delhi Metro Rail Network Corporation (DMRC) is likely to expand by 350 kilometres in Phase 5. MoS today took a review meeting with DMRC officials, which was attended by the DMRC chief and other senior officials of the Ministry and DMRC.

Metro lines under Delhi Metro Phase 5 are likely to connect areas in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and other parts of the NCR. The Delhi Metro Phase 5 route map has not yet been proposed. The new metro lines are expected to boost connectivity and meet the growing demand for efficient public transportation.

Speaking on the Rithala-Kondli metro project, Sahu noted that the Delhi government has granted its approval, and the project will be considered soon. Addressing the delays caused by the Delhi government, Sahu explained that construction work was significantly disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some metro permissions still pending in court. Despite these challenges, Delhi Metro construction is progressing rapidly.

"As for the Rithala-Kondli Metro Project, the approval of the Delhi Government was crucial. Without it, the project could not have commenced. I am optimistic that the project will be approved soon," Sahu said. He also praised the Delhi Metro as a world-class institution, known for completing projects efficiently and on time.

