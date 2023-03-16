PHOTO
Hassan Allam Utilities joins Kuwait’s Agility for world-class logistics parks in Egypt
The two entities unveiled that their first park, YANMU East Logistics Park, will span 270,000 square metres and will be located on the new Cairo Suez road
March 16, 2023
PHOTO
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.