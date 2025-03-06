Saudi Arabia - Hassan Allam Holding, a leading engineering and construction group in the region, has announced that one of its key subsidiaries, Hassan Allam Roads & Bridges, has been awarded the roads and paving works contract for the Port of NEOM in Saudi Arabia's mega futuristic city.

Located in Oxagon, the giga project’s advanced and clean industries cluster, in Northwest Saudi Arabia, the Port of NEOM is the primary seaport of entry to the kingdom's northwest.

On completion, it will be able to handle 12 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

Hassan Allam said the scope of work includes supplying and applying pavement across multiple zones, covering a total area of 375,000 sq m.

As a crucial part of NEOM’s expanding infrastructure, this project supports the rapid urban and industrial development within Oxagon, which is set to become a global hub for advanced industries and sustainable technologies, said the Egyptian group in a statement.

"In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Hassan Allam Holding is dedicated to strengthening the Kingdom’s infrastructure landscape and fostering economic growth," said a company spokesman.

"With a focus on innovation and excellence, we continue to expand our footprint in the region, reinforcing our commitment to delivering transformative projects," he added.

