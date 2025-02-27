JEDDAH — The Saudi Railways Company (SAR) has announced its operational preparations for the Haramain High Speed ​​train during Ramadan 2025 by significantly increasing the number of trips and seats, with the aim of facilitating the movement of the guests of God between Makkah and Madinah, and providing a more comfortable and smooth travel experience.

SAR in cooperation with Saudi-Spanish Railway Project Company, the operator of the Haramain High Speed ​​Rail, revealed that the number of trips during the season increased to 3,410, which is more than 21% compared to 2024, with the availability of approximately 1.6 million seats, or 18% more seats compared to last year. This enhances the capacity to keep pace with the great demand for the Haramain High Speed ​​Rail during the holy month.

Daily operation will start with 100 trips per day during the first week of Ramadan. It will gradually increase to 120 trips per day by the 14th of the month, and reaching 130 trips per day during peak operational days.

The Haramain High Speed ​​train is one of the 10 fastest trains in the world, operating at a speed of 300 km/h on a 453 km railway line, linking Makkah, Jeddah, King Abdulaziz Airport, King Abdullah Economic City, and Madinah, providing a modern and fast means of transportation for pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors.

