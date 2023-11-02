Oman-based Galfar Engineering & Contracting said it has secured a major contract worth RO53 million ($137 million) for road dualisation work linking Al Ansab and Al Jafnain roads in Seeb region. The entire work will be completed by mid-2026.

The scope of work includes the upgradation of the road to three lanes each way from Falaj Al Sham in Bausher to Al Jafnain in Seeb.

This is mainly aimed at enhancing traffic flow in the region and boost infrastructure work across the different governorates, said Galfar Engineering & Contracting in a LinkedIn notification.

Galfar also announced that it had recently completed the refurbishment of the southern runway project at Muscat International Airport as per schedule and in accordance with the required global standards.

This is a significant achievement that greatly enhances both international and local air traffic, it added.

