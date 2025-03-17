Galfar Engineering, a multi discipline engineering and construction company, has announced that it has begun work on the Izki-Nizwa road dualisation project in Oman.

The project will see expansion of the existing road from Qaroot South Roundabout in Izki, passing through Birkat Al-Maouz, and ending at Farq in Nizwa.

The scope of work for Galfar includes construction of 10 new roundabouts and upgradation of two existing ones to improve traffic flow.

Additionally, a traffic signal will be installed near the Ministry of Defence building to enhance road safety, it stated.

Lauding the government initiative, Galfar said the Izki-Nizwa Road Dualisation Project was aimed at improving connectivity and ensuring smoother traffic flow.

"We look forward to joining forces with all parties in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate to ensure the project is completed according to the prepared plan and within the specified timeframe, contributing to achieving sustainable development and enhancing the efficiency of the national road network," said a spokesman for Galfar.

