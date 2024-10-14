RIYADH — Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), stressed that the National Aviation Strategy focuses on positioning Saudi Arabia as one of the top global logistics hubs by 2030.



Al-Duailej made these remarks while participating in a panel discussion on the role of air freight in enhancing the Kingdom's leadership in the global logistics sector at the Global Logistics Forum 2024 in Riyadh on Sunday.



Al-Duailej said that the Kingdom enjoys a unique geographical location, situated at the crossroads of three continents, with approximately 50 percent of the world's population within a five-hour flight. “This positioning enables the Kingdom to connect quickly and efficiently to vital markets through air freight, especially in a world where supply chains are under increasing pressure due to geopolitical factors,” he pointed out.



Al-Duailej said that the Kingdom seeks to expand its air freight capabilities by increasing its fleet from the current seven cargo planes to 27, in collaboration with national carriers. He noted that this move supports the Kingdom's air freight goals, where the number of aircraft is expected to increase from 241 to 657 by 2030, including 187 wide-body and 470 narrow-body aircraft, positioning the Kingdom’s aviation infrastructure as a globally competitive power,” he added.

