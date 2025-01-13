Dubai South, the largest urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics, and real estate, has announced inaugurated a cutting-edge Parts Distribution Center (PDC) for Ford, in partnership with DB Schenker, a global leader in logistics and supply chain management.

Designed to set new benchmarks in operational efficiency and technological innovation, the 42,000-sq-m facility represents a monumental step in reshaping the region’s logistics landscape, said a statement from Dubai South.

The new PDC leverages advanced Material Handling Equipment (MHE) and a sophisticated racking system tailored to maximize storage capacity and picking efficiency.

These include Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) systems, Multi-Tier Mezzanines (MTM), Deep Selective Racking (DSR), and Cantilever Racking (CR), which streamline order processing and ensure seamless operations.

Complementing this, the facility features 20 container docks – 10 for inbound and 10 for outbound operations – enabling simultaneous activities to accelerate delivery times.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman, Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, Kay Hart, President, International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company, Ravi Ravichandran, President, Ford Middle East, Ako Djaf, VP of Contract Logistics and SCM of DB Schenker in the Middle East and Africa, as well as other senior officials.

Mohsen Ahmad, the CEO of the Logistics District at Dubai South, said: "We are pleased to welcome Ford to Dubai South with the launch of its new facility. With the expertise and capabilities of DB Schenker, we are confident that this collaboration will bolster Ford’s expansion endeavors while delivering premium services to its customers across the region."

"At Dubai South, our mission is to support the government’s economic diversification plans through the comprehensive services and solutions we offer to both local and international companies, underpinned by our state-of-the-art infrastructure. We remain steadfast in our commitment to positioning Dubai as one of the world’s leading logistics hubs," he added.

Ako Djaf, the VP of Contract Logistics and SCM of DB Schenker in the Middle East and Africa, said: "At DB Schenker, we take immense pride in supporting Ford’s ambitious vision for operational excellence in the Middle East. The new Parts Distribution Center is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation, designed to streamline supply chain processes, enhance customer satisfaction, and contribute to sustainability goals."

"By leveraging our global expertise and advanced logistics solutions, we are excited to play a pivotal role in Ford’s journey to deliver unparalleled service to its customers across the region," he added.

The PDC’s operations are anchored by DB Schenker’s expertise in implementing SAP S/4HANA warehouse management software, which facilitates paperless picking with barcode scanning for unmatched precision and speed.

Located strategically in Dubai South, the PDC consolidates Ford’s storage and distribution into a single, technologically advanced hub that serves key markets across the GCC and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The facility increases capacity by 20 percent compared to its predecessor, significantly improving inventory management and operational efficiency.

A dedicated Vehicle Off Road (VOR) processing team further ensures critical parts are prioritized, eliminating delays and boosting customer satisfaction.

"The new PDC will enable us to create a more streamlined and efficient process that enhances parts availability, optimizes inventory management, and elevates customer service," said Ravi Ravichandran, President, Ford Middle East.

"By unlocking these operational efficiencies, we are delivering on our commitment to improve service and delivery times in the region, and we are thrilled to see this latest Ford project in Dubai come to fruition," he added.

DB Schenker’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the facility’s design, which incorporates eco-conscious practices.

A 400kW solar panel system, set to be installed in late 2025, will reduce energy consumption by 35 percent and lower the carbon footprint by 290 tons annually. Responsible waste management, including recycling and eco-friendly disposal, further reinforces the facility’s environmentally sustainable operations.

