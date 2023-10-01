RIYADH — The Roads General Authority (RGA) has announced the start of the final stage of Jeddah-Makkah direct road, noting that more than 70% of the project has been completed.

The RGA stated in its official account on X platform that the work on the Jeddah-Makkah direct road continues, in order to contribute to achieving the goals of the Hajj and Umrah sector.

The goal of the Jeddah-Makkah direct road varies, the most notable of which are improving the quality of roads and its services, as well as reducing the average trip time to 35 minutes.

It will also facilitate the transportations of Umrah performance, and Hajj pilgrims, reducing congestion, especially on Al-Haramain Road, in addition to connecting King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah with Makkah.

It is worth mentioning that the length of the Jeddah-Makkah direct road is 73 km, with 4 lanes in all directions.

The authority explained in an infographic that 92% was completed during the first phase of the road, with a length of 7 km; 93% in the second phase, with a length of 19 km; and 100% in the third phase, with a length of 27 km.

The RGA noted that only 20 km of road work remains, which is the fourth and final stage.

