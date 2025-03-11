FedEx has suspended economy parcel and freight services to Saudi Arabia from select countries effective immediately, the company said on Monday, without giving a reason for the suspension.

FedEx said its priority services remain in place.

The parcel-delivery company included Brazil, India, Taiwan, Japan, China and Great Britain on its list of origin countries from where the service has been suspended.

FedEx said it would resume economy services as soon as possible. (Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Anil D'Silva)