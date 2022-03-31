Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail network, and Dubai Industrial City have announced an advanced freight terminal spread across 5.5 million square feet, that will facilitate trade by connecting the country’s industrial and manufacturing centres and opening new trade routes.

The announcement follows Etihad Rail’s achievement earlier in March 2022, of completing the connection of Abu Dhabi and Dubai with a direct railway within the UAE National Rail Network.

The terminal will complement Dubai and the UAE’s infrastructure and transport networks, cementing the nation’s position as a gateway to the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, according to a statement from the company.

Eng. Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, said: “The terminal will contribute to strengthening the supply chain and freight logistics services, in line with the UAE’s efforts to develop the country’s transport and logistics sector. With a capacity of 5 million tonnes, the terminal will connect the industrial and manufacturing centres in the UAE, open new trade routes, and support the country’s sustainable development.”

The new terminal builds on Dubai Industrial City’s proximity to Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, which allows hundreds of companies to reach two-thirds of the world's population in eight hours.

By integrating Dubai Industrial City into the UAE National Rail Network, more than 780 companies, operating within the industrial hub will be able to benefit from Etihad Rail’s cost-effective, time-saving, rail solutions, the statement said.

The new terminal is located within the Etihad Rail’s network which runs from Seih Shuaib to Dubai and Sharjah and forms a critical part of Stage Two of the UAE National Railway.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

seban.scaria@lseg.com