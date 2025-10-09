Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network, has announced that it has signed an MoU with United Trans, a leading GCC player catering to the regional transport industry, and Via, the technology backbone of a modern transportation network, in a move aimed at transforming the passenger experience across the UAE by integrating Etihad Rail services into Citymapper, the premier journey planning app, powered by Via and brought by United Trans.

This partnership is designed to make public transportation more accessible and attractive, supporting the UAE’s vision to become the world leader in smart intermodal mobility, said Etihad Rail in a statement.

Passengers will be able to plan seamless, multimodal journeys that combine Etihad Rail services with metro, bus, on-demand transit, and micromobility - all in a single, intuitive app.

Citymapper will provide real-time information, optimized routing, and fare visibility, empowering riders to compare options, reduce transfer times, and choose the most efficient way to travel.

Azza Alsuwaidi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility, said: "This initiative reflects Etihad Rail’s commitment to building a modern, integrated transport system that improves mobility for residents and visitors alike."

"By working with United Trans and Via, we can deliver a seamless travel experience that positions rail as the backbone of the UAE’s public transport network," he added.

Etihad Rail said the collaboration also explores how to complement rail with flexible, affordable first- and last-mile services powered by Via’s on-demand technology and operated by United Trans.

This would ensure that surrounding communities and employment hubs have reliable access to rail without relying on private cars, reducing congestion, improving connectivity, and encouraging sustainable travel behaviour, it stated.

"United Trans has long been committed to advancing smart mobility solutions across the UAE," remarked Raed Abu Hijleh, United Trans.

"This partnership is an important step toward creating an integrated, user-friendly network that encourages more people to choose shared transport," he added.

Both United Trans and Via have a proven track record of collaboration, jointly powering on-demand public transportation services in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman with Via’s technology and United Trans’ operational expertise.

Integrating Etihad Rail into Citymapper builds on the partnership between United Trans and Via to the next level to create an even more integrated mobility experience for riders across the UAE.

"This is what the future of public transport should feel like - connected, intuitive, and rider-centric," remarked Chris Snyder, the Chief Operating Officer at Via.

"By creating a unified digital layer for mobility that integrates Etihad Rail into Citymapper and pairing it with our expertise in flexible, on-demand networks, we’re connecting every part of the transit network into one seamless experience that makes travel simple and intuitive," he added.

