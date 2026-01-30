Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Railway Network, has joined hands with IronLev, a high-tech Italian company, for a first-of-its-kind magnetic levitation (maglev) trial in the Middle East, thus introducing a new vision for the future of sustainable rail transport in the region.

During the trial at the Al Faya Depot, the technology proved it could handle the heavy lifting. The test run saw a platform successfully transport a 7-tonne container over a 1.2 km stretch, reported the Gulf News.

"This isn't just a fancy science experiment; it’s a bold vision for how we’ll move goods and people across the UAE with virtually zero friction, marking a regional first as the country explores next-generation, low-emission transport systems," said senior Etihad Rail officials.

Even more impressive is the efficiency; by eliminating the physical contact between the wheels and the tracks, friction becomes a thing of the past. Early data suggests this could lead to a staggering 29% reduction in energy consumption compared to traditional rail systems, they stated.

Unlike traditional maglev systems that require specialised, power-hungry tracks, this trial utilises passive ferromagnetic levitation. In simpler terms, the system uses permanent magnets to lift the train above existing rails without needing a constant stream of electricity just to stay afloat.

It’s a "best of both worlds" scenario: we get the ultra-smooth, high-speed benefits of maglev technology while utilising the massive rail infrastructure the UAE has already built, they added.

As Etihad Rail gears up for its full passenger network launch in 2026, sustainability is the name of the game, said the Gulf News report, citing the officials.

"By reducing wear and tear on the tracks and slashing carbon emissions, this maglev integration aligns perfectly with the UAE’s Net Zero goals. We are looking at a future where travelling at speeds of up to 200km/h feels like gliding on air because, technically, you are," they added.

